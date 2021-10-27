Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021 | EnerSys, SAFT, Sonnen, NEC Energy Solutions, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Fronius, LG Chem, Aquion Energy, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ZEN Energy, Enphase, CALB, Tianneng Battery
This report contains market size and forecasts of Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)
Global top five Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems companies in 2020 (%)
The global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems market was valued at 480.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 611.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Lithium-Ion Battery
Lead-Acid Battery
Others
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Family Backup Power
Industrial UPS
Unattended Equipment
Others
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EnerSys
SAFT
Sonnen
NEC Energy Solutions
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Fronius
LG Chem
Aquion Energy
Toshiba
Samsung SDI
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
ZEN Energy
Enphase
CALB
Tianneng Battery
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Industry Value Chain
10.2 Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Upstream Market
10.3 Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems in Global Market
Table 2. Top Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Companies, (MW), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Price (2016-2021) & (USD/KW)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Sales (MW), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Sales (MW), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Sales (MW), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Sales (MW), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Sales (MW), 2016-2021 continued…
