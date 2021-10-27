Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market 2021 Competitive Landscape and Growth by 2028 | NCR, Tokheim, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco Group, Verifone, Scheidt & Bachmann, KVSIO, Unixfor S.A., Quest Payment Systems, Orpak Systems(Gilbarco), HTEC Ltd, AMCO SA, Zarph S.A., Finnpos Systems, CS&S Intelligent Technology
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market was valued at 839.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1104.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Contactless Payment Terminal
Contact Payment Terminal
Others
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Car Wash
Refuel
Others
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NCR
Tokheim
Gilbarco Veeder-Root
Invenco Group
Verifone
Scheidt & Bachmann
KVSIO
Unixfor S.A.
Quest Payment Systems
Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)
HTEC Ltd
AMCO SA
Zarph S.A.
Finnpos Systems
CS&S Intelligent Technology
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry Value Chain
10.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Upstream Market
10.3 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
