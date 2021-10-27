Global Overhead Cranes Market 2021 Research Strategies and Forecast to 2028 | Konecranes, KITO GROUP, ABUS, GH Crane & Components, Deshazo, Gorbel, Eilbeck Cranes, ZPMC, Jinrui, Weihua, Henan Mine
This report contains market size and forecasts of Overhead Cranes in global, including the following market information:
Global Overhead Cranes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Overhead Cranes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Overhead Cranes companies in 2020 (%)
The global Overhead Cranes market was valued at 6375.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6955.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Overhead Cranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Overhead Cranes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Overhead Cranes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Single-Girder Overhead Cranes
Double-Girder Overhead Cranes
Global Overhead Cranes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Overhead Cranes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Factory & Plant
Production Line
Warehouse
Others
Global Overhead Cranes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Overhead Cranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Overhead Cranes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Overhead Cranes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Overhead Cranes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Overhead Cranes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Konecranes
KITO GROUP
ABUS
GH Crane & Components
Deshazo
Gorbel
Eilbeck Cranes
ZPMC
Jinrui
Weihua
Henan Mine
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Overhead Cranes Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Overhead Cranes Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Overhead Cranes Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Overhead Cranes Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Overhead Cranes Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Overhead Cranes Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Overhead Cranes Industry Value Chain
10.2 Overhead Cranes Upstream Market
10.3 Overhead Cranes Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Overhead Cranes Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Overhead Cranes in Global Market
Table 2. Top Overhead Cranes Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Overhead Cranes Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Overhead Cranes Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Overhead Cranes Sales by Companies, (Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Overhead Cranes Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Overhead Cranes Price (2016-2021) & (K USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Overhead Cranes Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Overhead Cranes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overhead Cranes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Overhead Cranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Overhead Cranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Overhead Cranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Overhead Cranes Sales (Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Overhead Cranes Sales (Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Overhead Cranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Overhead Cranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Overhead Cranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Overhead Cranes Sales (Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Overhead Cranes Sales (Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Overhead Cranes Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Overhead Cranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Overhead Cranes Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Overhead Cranes Sales (Units), 2016-2021 continued…
