This report contains market size and forecasts of Pallet Rack in global, including the following market information:
Global Pallet Rack Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Pallet Rack Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K T)
Global top five Pallet Rack companies in 2020 (%)
The global Pallet Rack market was valued at 2647.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3285.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Pallet Rack manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pallet Rack Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K T)
Global Pallet Rack Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Selective Pallet Rack
Drive-In and Drive-Through Pallet Rack
Push-Back Pallet Rack
Pallet Flow Rack
Others
Global Pallet Rack Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K T)
Global Pallet Rack Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Distribution Centers
Manufacturing Facilities
Large-Scale Retail
Others
Global Pallet Rack Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K T)
Global Pallet Rack Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pallet Rack revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pallet Rack revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Pallet Rack sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K T)
Key companies Pallet Rack sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Averys
SSI SCHAEFER
Unarco Material Handling
Ridg-U-Rak
KION Group
Steel King
Mecalux
Elite Storage Solutions
Daifuku
Advance Storage Products
AR Racking
Inform
Hannibal Industries
Nedcon
JINGXING
TKSL
Frazier Industrial
Top-tiger
Murata Machinery
Rack Builders
North American Steel
Speedrack Products
Constructor Group
Ouyade
Sanshin Metal Working
Nanjing Kingmore
Tianjin Master Logistics
Jiangsu NOVA
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Pallet Rack Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Pallet Rack Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Pallet Rack Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Pallet Rack Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Pallet Rack Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Pallet Rack Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Pallet Rack Industry Value Chain
10.2 Pallet Rack Upstream Market
10.3 Pallet Rack Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Pallet Rack Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Pallet Rack in Global Market
Table 2. Top Pallet Rack Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Pallet Rack Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Pallet Rack Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Pallet Rack Sales by Companies, (K T), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Pallet Rack Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Pallet Rack Price (2016-2021) & (USD/T)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Pallet Rack Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Pallet Rack Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pallet Rack Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Pallet Rack Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Pallet Rack Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Pallet Rack Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Pallet Rack Sales (K T), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Pallet Rack Sales (K T), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Pallet Rack Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Pallet Rack Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Pallet Rack Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Pallet Rack Sales (K T), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Pallet Rack Sales (K T), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Pallet Rack Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Pallet Rack Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Pallet Rack Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Pallet Rack Sales (K T), 2016-2021 continued…
