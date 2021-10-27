Global Pitch Coke Market Future Demand and Industry Analysis 2021 to 2028 C-Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, PMC Tech, Shamokin Carbons, RESORBENT, Avdiivka Coke, Baowu Carbon, Tianjin Yunhai Carbon, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, Ningxia Wanboda, Asbury Carbons, Shanxi Hongte, Kaifeng Carbon, Fangda Carbon New Material, Baitailong, Sasol
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pitch Coke in global, including the following market information:
Global Pitch Coke Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Pitch Coke Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Pitch Coke companies in 2020 (%)
The global Pitch Coke market was valued at 845.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 770.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -2.3% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Pitch Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pitch Coke Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pitch Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Raw Coke
Calcined Coke
Global Pitch Coke Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pitch Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Graphite Electrode
Anode Material
Others
Global Pitch Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pitch Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pitch Coke revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pitch Coke revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Pitch Coke sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pitch Coke sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
C-Chem
Mitsubishi Chemical
PMC Tech
Shamokin Carbons
RESORBENT
Avdiivka Coke
Baowu Carbon
Tianjin Yunhai Carbon
Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group
Ningxia Wanboda
Asbury Carbons
Shanxi Hongte
Kaifeng Carbon
Fangda Carbon New Material
Baitailong
Sasol
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Pitch Coke Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Pitch Coke Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Pitch Coke Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Pitch Coke Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Pitch Coke Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Pitch Coke Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Pitch Coke Industry Value Chain
10.2 Pitch Coke Upstream Market
10.3 Pitch Coke Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Pitch Coke Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Pitch Coke in Global Market
Table 2. Top Pitch Coke Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Pitch Coke Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Pitch Coke Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Pitch Coke Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Pitch Coke Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Pitch Coke Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Pitch Coke Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Pitch Coke Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pitch Coke Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Pitch Coke Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Pitch Coke Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Pitch Coke Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
