Global Pitch Coke Market Future Demand and Industry Analysis 2021 to 2028 C-Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, PMC Tech, Shamokin Carbons, RESORBENT, Avdiivka Coke, Baowu Carbon, Tianjin Yunhai Carbon, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, Ningxia Wanboda, Asbury Carbons, Shanxi Hongte, Kaifeng Carbon, Fangda Carbon New Material, Baitailong, Sasol

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pitch Coke in global, including the following market information:

Global Pitch Coke Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Pitch Coke Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Pitch Coke companies in 2020 (%)

The global Pitch Coke market was valued at 845.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 770.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -2.3% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Pitch Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pitch Coke Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pitch Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Raw Coke

Calcined Coke

Global Pitch Coke Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pitch Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Graphite Electrode

Anode Material

Others

Global Pitch Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pitch Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pitch Coke revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pitch Coke revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Pitch Coke sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pitch Coke sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

C-Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

PMC Tech

Shamokin Carbons

RESORBENT

Avdiivka Coke

Baowu Carbon

Tianjin Yunhai Carbon

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Ningxia Wanboda

Asbury Carbons

Shanxi Hongte

Kaifeng Carbon

Fangda Carbon New Material

Baitailong

Sasol

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Pitch Coke Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Pitch Coke Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Pitch Coke Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Pitch Coke Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Pitch Coke Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Pitch Coke Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Pitch Coke Industry Value Chain

10.2 Pitch Coke Upstream Market

10.3 Pitch Coke Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Pitch Coke Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Pitch Coke in Global Market

Table 2. Top Pitch Coke Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Pitch Coke Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Pitch Coke Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Pitch Coke Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Pitch Coke Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Pitch Coke Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Pitch Coke Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Pitch Coke Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pitch Coke Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Pitch Coke Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Pitch Coke Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Pitch Coke Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Pitch Coke Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Pitch Coke Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…

