Global Radiation Detector Market 2021 Key Players Research Report Forecast to 2028 MIRION, AMETEK (Ortec), Thermo Fisher, Fuji Electric, Leidos, Nucsafe, Coliy, Ecotest, CIRNIC, CSIC, Hoton, Weifeng Nuclear Instrument, Simmax Technology, Zhongke Nuclear Safety
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Detector in global, including the following market information:
Global Radiation Detector Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Radiation Detector Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Radiation Detector companies in 2020 (%)
The global Radiation Detector market was valued at 1889.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2076.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Radiation Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radiation Detector Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radiation Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Gas Ionization Detectors
Semiconductor Detectors
Scintillation Detectors
Global Radiation Detector Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radiation Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Scientific Research
Military
Nuclear Power
Medical
Manufacturing
Environmental Protection
Others
Global Radiation Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radiation Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radiation Detector revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radiation Detector revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Radiation Detector sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Radiation Detector sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MIRION
AMETEK (Ortec)
Thermo Fisher
Fuji Electric
Leidos
Nucsafe
Coliy
Ecotest
CIRNIC
CSIC
Hoton
Weifeng Nuclear Instrument
Simmax Technology
Zhongke Nuclear Safety
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Radiation Detector Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Radiation Detector Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Radiation Detector Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Radiation Detector Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Radiation Detector Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Radiation Detector Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Radiation Detector Industry Value Chain
10.2 Radiation Detector Upstream Market
10.3 Radiation Detector Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Radiation Detector Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
