Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market 2021 Application, Technology and Forecast to 2028 Galaxy Magnetic, Shanghai San Huan Magnetics, Daido Electronics, Innuovo Magnetics, Yunsheng Company, AT&M, Magsuper, Earth- Panda, Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet in global, including the following market information:
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet companies in 2020 (%)
The global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet market was valued at 569.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 789.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
NdFeB Magnet
SmCo Magnet
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
High Efficiency Motors
Hybrid/Electric Vehicles
Hard Disk Drives
Others
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Galaxy Magnetic
Shanghai San Huan Magnetics
Daido Electronics
Innuovo Magnetics
Yunsheng Company
AT&M
Magsuper
Earth- Panda
Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Industry Value Chain
10.2 Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Upstream Market
10.3 Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet in Global Market
Table 2. Top Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Sales by Companies, (MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Kg)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Sales (MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Sales (MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Sales (MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Sales (MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Rare-Earth Bonded Magnet Sales (MT), 2016-2021 continued…
