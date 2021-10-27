Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2021 Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2028 Tesla, LG Chem, East Penn Manufacturing, Sonnen, A123 Systems, Panasonic, Electriq Power, Enphase Energy, Exide Technologies, E-On Batteries, Samsung SDI, Saft, HOPPECKE Batterien, BYD

This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Solar Energy Storage in global, including the following market information:

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (KWh)

Global top five Residential Solar Energy Storage companies in 2020 (%)

The global Residential Solar Energy Storage market was valued at 1620.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4555.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Residential Solar Energy Storage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KWh)

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Li-Ion

Lead-Acid

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KWh)

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Collective House

Detached House

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KWh)

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Residential Solar Energy Storage revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Residential Solar Energy Storage revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Residential Solar Energy Storage sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (KWh)

Key companies Residential Solar Energy Storage sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tesla

LG Chem

East Penn Manufacturing

Sonnen

A123 Systems

Panasonic

Electriq Power

Enphase Energy

Exide Technologies

E-On Batteries

Samsung SDI

Saft

HOPPECKE Batterien

BYD

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Residential Solar Energy Storage Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Industry Value Chain

10.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Upstream Market

10.3 Residential Solar Energy Storage Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Residential Solar Energy Storage in Global Market

Table 2. Top Residential Solar Energy Storage Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales by Companies, (KWh), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Residential Solar Energy Storage Price (2016-2021) & (USD/KWh)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Residential Solar Energy Storage Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Solar Energy Storage Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales (KWh), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales (KWh), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales (KWh), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales (KWh), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales (KWh), 2016-2021 continued…

