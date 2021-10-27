Global Residential Water Purifiers Market 2021 Restraints, Trends and Driving Forces 2028 | Pentair, Midea, Qinyuan Group, 3M Purification, Hanston, Honeywell, Haier, Culligan International, Royalstar, Best Water Technology, Panasonic, Whirlpool, GREE, LG Electronics, A. O. Smith, Toray, Watts, Unilever Pure it, Coway, Kent RO Systems, Angel
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Water Purifiers in global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Residential Water Purifiers companies in 2020 (%)
The global Residential Water Purifiers market was valued at 15600 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 22720 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Residential Water Purifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
RO Water Purifier
UV Water Purifier
Others
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Apartment
House
Others
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Residential Water Purifiers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Residential Water Purifiers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Residential Water Purifiers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Residential Water Purifiers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pentair
Midea
Qinyuan Group
3M Purification
Hanston
Honeywell
Haier
Culligan International
Royalstar
Best Water Technology
Panasonic
Whirlpool
GREE
LG Electronics
A. O. Smith
Toray
Watts
Unilever Pure it
Coway
Kent RO Systems
Angel
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Residential Water Purifiers Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Residential Water Purifiers Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Residential Water Purifiers Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Residential Water Purifiers Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Residential Water Purifiers Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Residential Water Purifiers Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Residential Water Purifiers Industry Value Chain
10.2 Residential Water Purifiers Upstream Market
10.3 Residential Water Purifiers Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Residential Water Purifiers Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Residential Water Purifiers in Global Market
Table 2. Top Residential Water Purifiers Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Residential Water Purifiers Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Residential Water Purifiers Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Residential Water Purifiers Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Residential Water Purifiers Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Residential Water Purifiers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Water Purifiers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Residential Water Purifiers Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Residential Water Purifiers Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Residential Water Purifiers Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Residential Water Purifiers Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Residential Water Purifiers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Residential Water Purifiers Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
