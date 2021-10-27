Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market 2021 Report that Emphasizes the impact of COVID-19 Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq, Zimmer, Destaco, ATI Industrial Automation, EMI, IAI, Applied Robotics, Schmalz, RAD, FIPA, SAS Automation, Bastian Solutions, Soft Robotics, Grabit
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling in global, including the following market information:
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling companies in 2020 (%)
The global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling market was valued at 2027 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2636.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Robot Grippers
Robotic Tools
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Semiconductor and Electronics
Food And Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial Machinery
Logistics
Others
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schunk
Festo
SMC
Robotiq
Zimmer
Destaco
ATI Industrial Automation
EMI
IAI
Applied Robotics
Schmalz
RAD
FIPA
SAS Automation
Bastian Solutions
Soft Robotics
Grabit
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Industry Value Chain
10.2 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Upstream Market
10.3 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling in Global Market
Table 2. Top Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
