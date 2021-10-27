Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market 2021 Report that Emphasizes the impact of COVID-19 Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq, Zimmer, Destaco, ATI Industrial Automation, EMI, IAI, Applied Robotics, Schmalz, RAD, FIPA, SAS Automation, Bastian Solutions, Soft Robotics, Grabit

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling in global, including the following market information:

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling companies in 2020 (%)

The global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling market was valued at 2027 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2636.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Robot Grippers

Robotic Tools

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Machinery

Logistics

Others

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schunk

Festo

SMC

Robotiq

Zimmer

Destaco

ATI Industrial Automation

EMI

IAI

Applied Robotics

Schmalz

RAD

FIPA

SAS Automation

Bastian Solutions

Soft Robotics

Grabit

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Industry Value Chain

10.2 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Upstream Market

10.3 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling in Global Market

Table 2. Top Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Robotics End-of-Arm Tooling Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…

