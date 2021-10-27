Global SerDes for Automotive Market 2021 Key Players || Merck, Teva, Mylan, Apotex Corp Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Avago (Broadcom), ROHM Semiconductor, Cypress, Intesil (Renesas), Semtech, Inova Semiconductors, THine Electronics, Vitesse (Microsemi)

This report contains market size and forecasts of SerDes for Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global SerDes for Automotive Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global SerDes for Automotive Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five SerDes for Automotive companies in 2020 (%)

The global SerDes for Automotive market was valued at 199.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 290 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the SerDes for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SerDes for Automotive Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SerDes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

16-Bit and Less

16 to 32 Bit

Above 32 Bit

Global SerDes for Automotive Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SerDes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Global SerDes for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SerDes for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SerDes for Automotive revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SerDes for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies SerDes for Automotive sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SerDes for Automotive sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Avago (Broadcom)

ROHM Semiconductor

Cypress

Intesil (Renesas)

Semtech

Inova Semiconductors

THine Electronics

Vitesse (Microsemi)

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global SerDes for Automotive Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global SerDes for Automotive Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global SerDes for Automotive Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 SerDes for Automotive Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global SerDes for Automotive Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: SerDes for Automotive Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 SerDes for Automotive Industry Value Chain

10.2 SerDes for Automotive Upstream Market

10.3 SerDes for Automotive Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 SerDes for Automotive Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of SerDes for Automotive in Global Market

Table 2. Top SerDes for Automotive Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global SerDes for Automotive Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global SerDes for Automotive Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers SerDes for Automotive Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers SerDes for Automotive Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 SerDes for Automotive Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SerDes for Automotive Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global SerDes for Automotive Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global SerDes for Automotive Sales (K Units), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global SerDes for Automotive Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global SerDes for Automotive Sales (K Units), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global SerDes for Automotive Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…

