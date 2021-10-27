Global Waste Management Equipment Market 2021 Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028 Wastequip, Dover Corporation, Kirchhoff Group, McNeilus, Fortum, CP Group, Morita Holdings Corporation, Fujian Longma sanitation, Enerpat, Komptech, Dezhou Qunfeng Machinery Manufacturing Group, Suez, Torma Systems ASA, Metso, Sierra International Machinery, Fangzheng, Milton CAT, JCB, Henan Winner Vibrating Equipment
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waste Management Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Waste Management Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Waste Management Equipment market was valued at 9127.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10770 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Waste Management Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waste Management Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Waste Management Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Collection Equipment
Transportation Equipment
Treatment Equipment
Disposal Equipment
China Waste Management Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Waste Management Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential Waste
Commercial Waste
Industrial Waste
Municipal Waste
Global Waste Management Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Waste Management Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Waste Management Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Waste Management Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wastequip
Dover Corporation
Kirchhoff Group
McNeilus
Fortum
CP Group
Morita Holdings Corporation
Fujian Longma sanitation
Enerpat
Komptech
Dezhou Qunfeng Machinery Manufacturing Group
Suez
Torma Systems ASA
Metso
Sierra International Machinery
Fangzheng
Milton CAT
JCB
Henan Winner Vibrating Equipment
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Waste Management Equipment Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
