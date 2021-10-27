Global Potable Water Filters Market Future Growth and Major Key Players 2021 to 2028 | Midea, TRULIVA, Haier, ANGEL, 3M, Culligan International, Toray Group, COWAY, Pentair, Evapure, Best Water Technology, Panasonic, A. O. Smith, Whirlpool, Rongshida, Hunsdon, KENT RO Systems, Honeywell, LG Electronics, GREE, Watts, Unilever Pureit, MEISUI

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potable Water Filters in global, including the following market information:

Global Potable Water Filters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Potable Water Filters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Potable Water Filters companies in 2020 (%)

The global Potable Water Filters market was valued at 10200 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13320 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Potable Water Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potable Water Filters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potable Water Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

RO Filters

UV Filters

Activated Carbon Filters

Global Potable Water Filters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potable Water Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Potable Water Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potable Water Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potable Water Filters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potable Water Filters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Potable Water Filters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Potable Water Filters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Midea

TRULIVA

Haier

ANGEL

3M

Culligan International

Toray Group

COWAY

Pentair

Evapure

Best Water Technology

Panasonic

A. O. Smith

Whirlpool

Rongshida

Hunsdon

KENT RO Systems

Honeywell

LG Electronics

GREE

Watts

Unilever Pureit

MEISUI

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Potable Water Filters Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Potable Water Filters Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Potable Water Filters Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Potable Water Filters Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Potable Water Filters Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Potable Water Filters Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Potable Water Filters Industry Value Chain

10.2 Potable Water Filters Upstream Market

10.3 Potable Water Filters Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Potable Water Filters Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

