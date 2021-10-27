Global Potable Water Filters Market Future Growth and Major Key Players 2021 to 2028 | Midea, TRULIVA, Haier, ANGEL, 3M, Culligan International, Toray Group, COWAY, Pentair, Evapure, Best Water Technology, Panasonic, A. O. Smith, Whirlpool, Rongshida, Hunsdon, KENT RO Systems, Honeywell, LG Electronics, GREE, Watts, Unilever Pureit, MEISUI
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potable Water Filters in global, including the following market information:
Global Potable Water Filters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Potable Water Filters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Potable Water Filters companies in 2020 (%)
The global Potable Water Filters market was valued at 10200 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13320 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Potable Water Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potable Water Filters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Potable Water Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
RO Filters
UV Filters
Activated Carbon Filters
Global Potable Water Filters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Potable Water Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Potable Water Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Potable Water Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potable Water Filters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potable Water Filters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Potable Water Filters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Potable Water Filters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Midea
TRULIVA
Haier
ANGEL
3M
Culligan International
Toray Group
COWAY
Pentair
Evapure
Best Water Technology
Panasonic
A. O. Smith
Whirlpool
Rongshida
Hunsdon
KENT RO Systems
Honeywell
LG Electronics
GREE
Watts
Unilever Pureit
MEISUI
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Potable Water Filters Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Potable Water Filters Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Potable Water Filters Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Potable Water Filters Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Potable Water Filters Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Potable Water Filters Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Potable Water Filters Industry Value Chain
10.2 Potable Water Filters Upstream Market
10.3 Potable Water Filters Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Potable Water Filters Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Potable Water Filters in Global Market
Table 2. Top Potable Water Filters Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Potable Water Filters Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Potable Water Filters Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Potable Water Filters Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Potable Water Filters Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Potable Water Filters Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Potable Water Filters Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Potable Water Filters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potable Water Filters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Potable Water Filters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Potable Water Filters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Potable Water Filters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Potable Water Filters Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Potable Water Filters Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Potable Water Filters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Potable Water Filters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Potable Water Filters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Potable Water Filters Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Potable Water Filters Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Potable Water Filters Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Potable Water Filters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Potable Water Filters Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Potable Water Filters Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
