Global Commercial Furniture Market Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021 to 2028 | Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Kokuyo, ITOKI, Global Furniture Group, Teknion, Knoll, Kimball International, KI, Kinnarps, Nowy Styl, Ahrend, Henglin Chair Industry, Flokk, Fursys, SUNON, Uchida Yoko, Changjiang Furniture Company, Sedus Stoll, EFG, Aurora, Bene AG, Quama, Martela, USM Modular Furniture
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Furniture in Global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Furniture Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Commercial Furniture market was valued at 66510 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 74210 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Commercial Furniture companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Furniture Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Seating Furniture
Tables Furniture
Casegood Furniture
Others
China Commercial Furniture Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Commercial Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Office
Hospitality
Education
Healthcare
Others
Global Commercial Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Commercial Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Commercial Furniture Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Commercial Furniture Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Haworth
HNI Corporation
Okamura Corporation
Kokuyo
ITOKI
Global Furniture Group
Teknion
Knoll
Kimball International
KI
Kinnarps
Nowy Styl
Ahrend
Henglin Chair Industry
Flokk
Fursys
SUNON
Uchida Yoko
Changjiang Furniture Company
Sedus Stoll
EFG
Aurora
Bene AG
Quama
Martela
USM Modular Furniture
