This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Furniture in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Furniture Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Commercial Furniture market was valued at 66510 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 74210 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Commercial Furniture companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Furniture Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Seating Furniture

Tables Furniture

Casegood Furniture

Others

China Commercial Furniture Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Commercial Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Office

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Others

Global Commercial Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Commercial Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Commercial Furniture Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Commercial Furniture Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Kokuyo

ITOKI

Global Furniture Group

Teknion

Knoll

Kimball International

KI

Kinnarps

Nowy Styl

Ahrend

Henglin Chair Industry

Flokk

Fursys

SUNON

Uchida Yoko

Changjiang Furniture Company

Sedus Stoll

EFG

Aurora

Bene AG

Quama

Martela

USM Modular Furniture

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Commercial Furniture Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Players Profiles

Chapter Eight: Conclusion

Chapter Nine: Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

