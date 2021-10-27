Global Amber Glass Market Examination and Industry Growth till2021 to 2028 | SCHOTT AG, Shandong PG, Piramal Glass, Gerresheimer, SGD, Ardagh Group, Stölzle Glass Group, Vetropack Group, Silver Spur, Empire Industries, Pacific Vial Manufacturing, O-I Glass, Haldyn Glass

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amber Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Amber Glass Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Amber Glass Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Units)

Global top five Amber Glass companies in 2020 (%)

The global Amber Glass market was valued at 638.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 919.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Amber Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amber Glass Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Amber Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Cartridges

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Global Amber Glass Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Amber Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Perfumery

Food and Beverages

Global Amber Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Amber Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amber Glass revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amber Glass revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Amber Glass sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Units)

Key companies Amber Glass sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SCHOTT AG

Shandong PG

Piramal Glass

Gerresheimer

SGD

Ardagh Group

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Group

Silver Spur

Empire Industries

Pacific Vial Manufacturing

O-I Glass

Haldyn Glass

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Amber Glass Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Amber Glass Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Amber Glass Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Amber Glass Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Amber Glass Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Amber Glass Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Amber Glass Industry Value Chain

10.2 Amber Glass Upstream Market

10.3 Amber Glass Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Amber Glass Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Amber Glass in Global Market

Table 2. Top Amber Glass Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Amber Glass Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Amber Glass Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Amber Glass Sales by Companies, (Million Units), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Amber Glass Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Amber Glass Price (2016-2021) & (USD/K Unit)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Amber Glass Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Amber Glass Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amber Glass Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Amber Glass Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Amber Glass Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Amber Glass Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Amber Glass Sales (Million Units), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Amber Glass Sales (Million Units), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Amber Glass Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Amber Glass Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Amber Glass Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Amber Glass Sales (Million Units), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Amber Glass Sales (Million Units), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Amber Glass Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Amber Glass Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Amber Glass Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Amber Glass Sales (Million Units), 2016-2021 continued…

