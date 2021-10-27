Global DDGS Market : Know an Economic Impact Of Coronavirus in 2021-26 POET, Archer-Daniel Midland, Valero, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains Inc., Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin, CHS Inc, Greenfield Global, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Alcogroup, CropEnergies, Pannonia Bio, Husky Energy, Ace Ethanol, Envien Group, Manildra Group, United Petroleum, Essentica
This report contains market size and forecasts of DDGS in global, including the following market information:
Global DDGS Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global DDGS Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five DDGS companies in 2020 (%)
The global DDGS market was valued at 11580 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14060 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the DDGS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DDGS Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global DDGS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)
Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)
Global DDGS Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global DDGS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Ruminant Feed
Swine Feed
Poultry Feed
Others
Global DDGS Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global DDGS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DDGS revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DDGS revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies DDGS sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies DDGS sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
POET
Archer-Daniel Midland
Valero
Pacific Ethanol
Green Plains Inc.
Flint Hills Resources
COFCO Biochemical
SDIC Bio Jilin
CHS Inc
Greenfield Global
Jilin Fuel Alcohol
Alcogroup
CropEnergies
Pannonia Bio
Husky Energy
Ace Ethanol
Envien Group
Manildra Group
United Petroleum
Essentica
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global DDGS Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global DDGS Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global DDGS Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 DDGS Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global DDGS Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: DDGS Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 DDGS Industry Value Chain
10.2 DDGS Upstream Market
10.3 DDGS Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 DDGS Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of DDGS in Global Market
Table 2. Top DDGS Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global DDGS Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global DDGS Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global DDGS Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global DDGS Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers DDGS Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers DDGS Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 DDGS Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DDGS Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global DDGS Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global DDGS Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global DDGS Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
