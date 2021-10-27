Global DDGS Market : Know an Economic Impact Of Coronavirus in 2021-26 POET, Archer-Daniel Midland, Valero, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains Inc., Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin, CHS Inc, Greenfield Global, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Alcogroup, CropEnergies, Pannonia Bio, Husky Energy, Ace Ethanol, Envien Group, Manildra Group, United Petroleum, Essentica

This report contains market size and forecasts of DDGS in global, including the following market information:

Global DDGS Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global DDGS Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five DDGS companies in 2020 (%)

The global DDGS market was valued at 11580 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14060 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the DDGS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DDGS Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DDGS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)

Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)

Global DDGS Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DDGS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Ruminant Feed

Swine Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

Global DDGS Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DDGS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DDGS revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DDGS revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies DDGS sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies DDGS sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

POET

Archer-Daniel Midland

Valero

Pacific Ethanol

Green Plains Inc.

Flint Hills Resources

COFCO Biochemical

SDIC Bio Jilin

CHS Inc

Greenfield Global

Jilin Fuel Alcohol

Alcogroup

CropEnergies

Pannonia Bio

Husky Energy

Ace Ethanol

Envien Group

Manildra Group

United Petroleum

Essentica

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global DDGS Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global DDGS Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global DDGS Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 DDGS Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global DDGS Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: DDGS Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 DDGS Industry Value Chain

10.2 DDGS Upstream Market

10.3 DDGS Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 DDGS Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of DDGS in Global Market

Table 2. Top DDGS Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global DDGS Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global DDGS Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global DDGS Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global DDGS Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers DDGS Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers DDGS Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 DDGS Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DDGS Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global DDGS Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global DDGS Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global DDGS Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global DDGS Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global DDGS Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…

