Global BCI and EEG Market 2021 Leading Competitors, Regional and Growth Trends
This report contains market size and forecasts of BCI and EEG in Global, including the following market information:
Global BCI and EEG Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global BCI and EEG market was valued at 756.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1209.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the BCI and EEG companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global BCI and EEG Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global BCI and EEG Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Hardware
Software and Service
China BCI and EEG Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China BCI and EEG Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Medical
Consumer
Global BCI and EEG Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global BCI and EEG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total BCI and EEG Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total BCI and EEG Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Nihon Kohden
Natus Medical
Medtronic
NeuroPace Inc
Mindmaze SA
BrainCo
EGI
Brain Products GmbH
G.TEC
Emotiv Inc
Blackrock Microsystems LLC
Cadwell
InteraXon
NeuroSky, Inc.
Micromed
Compumedics Limited
Advanced Brain Monitoring
NCC Medical
ANT Neuro B.V
Neuroelectrics
Artinis Medical Systems BV
SYMTOP
