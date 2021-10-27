Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Research with COVID-19 – Cubic Corporation, The Nippon Signal, Omron Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann, Thales Group, INIT, Huaming, Xerox, GFI Genfare, LECIP, Shanghai Potevio Company Limited, Gunnebo, GMV, Huahong Jitong, GRG Banking

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking

Key Product Type

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator

Market by Application

Off-Board

On-Board

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview



1.1 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Industry



1.1.1 Overview



Figure Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Picture List



1.1.2 Characteristics of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems



1.2 Upstream



1.2.1 Major Materials



1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview



1.3 Product List By Type



1.3.1 Farebox



1.3.2 Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)



1.3.3 Validator



1.4 End-Use List



1.4.1 Demand in Off-Board



1.4.2 Demand in On-Board



1.5 Global Market Overview



1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027



Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography



2.1 Global Production & Consumption



2.1.1 Global Production



Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.1.2 Global Consumption



Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption



2.2.1 Production



2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.2 North America



Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.3 South America



Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.4 Europe



Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2 Consumption



2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.2 North America



Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.3 South America



Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.4 Europe



Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction



3.1 Manufacturers Overview



Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information



Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021



3.2 Manufacturers List



3.2.1 Cubic Corporation Overview



Table Cubic Corporation Overview List



3.2.1.1 Product Specifications



3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Cubic Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.1.3 Recent Developments



3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.2 The Nippon Signal Overview



Table The Nippon Signal Overview List



3.2.2.1 Product Specifications



3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of The Nippon Signal (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.2.3 Recent Developments



3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.3 Omron Corporation Overview



Table Omron Corporation Overview List



3.2.3.1 Product Specifications



3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Omron Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.3.3 Recent Developments



3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.4 Scheidt & Bachmann Overview



Table Scheidt & Bachmann Overview List



3.2.4.1 Product Specifications



3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Scheidt & Bachmann (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.4.3 Recent Developments



3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.5 Thales Group Overview



Table Thales Group Overview List



3.2.5.1 Product Specifications



3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Thales Group (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.5.3 Recent Developments



3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.6 INIT Overview



Table INIT Overview List



3.2.6.1 Product Specifications



3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of INIT (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.6.3 Recent Developments



3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.7 Huaming Overview



Table Huaming Overview List



3.2.7.1 Product Specifications



3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Huaming (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.7.3 Recent Developments



3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.8 Xerox Overview



Table Xerox Overview List



3.2.8.1 Product Specifications



3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Xerox (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.8.3 Recent Developments



3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.9 GFI Genfare Overview



Table GFI Genfare Overview List



3.2.9.1 Product Specifications



3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of GFI Genfare (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.9.3 Recent Developments



3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.10 LECIP Overview



Table LECIP Overview List



3.2.10.1 Product Specifications



3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of LECIP (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.10.3 Recent Developments



3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.11 Shanghai Potevio Company Limited Overview



Table Shanghai Potevio Company Limited Overview List



3.2.11.1 Product Specifications



3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Shanghai Potevio Company Limited (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.11.3 Recent Developments



3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.12 Gunnebo Overview



Table Gunnebo Overview List



3.2.12.1 Product Specifications



3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Gunnebo (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.12.3 Recent Developments



3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.13 GMV Overview



Table GMV Overview List



3.2.13.1 Product Specifications



3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of GMV (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.13.3 Recent Developments



3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.14 Huahong Jitong Overview



Table Huahong Jitong Overview List



3.2.14.1 Product Specifications



3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of Huahong Jitong (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.14.3 Recent Developments



3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.15 GRG Banking Overview



Table GRG Banking Overview List



3.2.15.1 Product Specifications



3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Business Operation of GRG Banking (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.15.3 Recent Developments



3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning



Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern



4.1 Market Size and Sketch



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview



4.2 Company Market Share



4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers



Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD



4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis



4.3 Market News and Trend



4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition



4.3.2 New Product Launch



Chapter Five: Product Type Segment



5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type



5.2.1 Market in Farebox



5.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Farebox, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Farebox, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.1.2 Situation & Development



5.2.2 Market in Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)



5.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ticket Vending Machines (TVM), 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Ticket Vending Machines (TVM), 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.2.2 Situation & Development



5.2.3 Market in Validator



5.2.3.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Validator, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Validator, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.3.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Six: End-Use Segment



6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2 Segment Subdivision



6.2.1 Market in Off-Board



6.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Off-Board, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Off-Board, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.1.2 Situation & Development



6.2.2 Market in On-Board



6.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in On-Board, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in On-Board, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.2.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend



7.1 Regional Forecast



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2 Consumption Forecast



7.2.1 Product Type Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2.2 End-Use Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.3 Investment Trend



7.4 Consumption Trend



Chapter Eight: Price & Channel



8.1 Price and Cost



8.1.1 Price



8.1.2 Cost



Figure Cost Component Ratio



8.2 Channel Segment



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment



9.1 Market Drivers



9.2 Investment Environment



9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Industry



9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream



9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream



9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels



9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition



9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment



Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

”