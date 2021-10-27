Global Flame Retardant Tape Market 2021 Survey Report, Size, Share and Forecast to 2028 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, Yongle Tape, Shushi Group, Camat, Teraoka, Scapa
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Sqm)
Global top five Flame Retardant Tape companies in 2020 (%)
The global Flame Retardant Tape market was valued at 1805 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2176.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Flame Retardant Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Single-sided Adhesive Tape
Double-sided Adhesive Tape
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Building and Construction
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flame Retardant Tape revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flame Retardant Tape revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Flame Retardant Tape sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Flame Retardant Tape sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
Yongle Tape
Shushi Group
Camat
Teraoka
Scapa
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Flame Retardant Tape Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Flame Retardant Tape Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Flame Retardant Tape Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Flame Retardant Tape Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Flame Retardant Tape Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Flame Retardant Tape Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Flame Retardant Tape Industry Value Chain
10.2 Flame Retardant Tape Upstream Market
10.3 Flame Retardant Tape Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Flame Retardant Tape Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Flame Retardant Tape in Global Market
Table 2. Top Flame Retardant Tape Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales by Companies, (K Sqm), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Flame Retardant Tape Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Sqm)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Tape Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Tape Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Tape Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales (K Sqm), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales (K Sqm), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales (K Sqm), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales (K Sqm), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales (K Sqm), 2016-2021 continued…
