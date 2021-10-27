Global Small Electric Vehicles Market Research with COVID-19 – BYD Company Limited, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, Audi AG, Tesla Inc, Nissan Motor Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Renault SA, Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd, Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Small Electric Vehicles Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Small Electric Vehicles Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Small Electric Vehicles market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

BYD Company Limited

BMW AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

Audi AG

Tesla Inc

Nissan Motor Corporation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Renault SA

Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd

Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd

Key Product Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Electric Vehicle

Market by Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Ion Phosphate

Market by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Small Electric Vehicles market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview



1.1 Small Electric Vehicles Industry



1.1.1 Overview



Figure Small Electric Vehicles Picture List



1.1.2 Characteristics of Small Electric Vehicles



1.2 Upstream



1.2.1 Major Materials



1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview



1.3 Product List By Technology Type



1.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle



1.3.2 Plug-in Electric Vehicle



1.4 Product List By Battery Type



1.5 End-Use List



1.5.1 Demand in Passenger Car



1.5.2 Demand in Commercial Vehicle



1.6 Global Market Overview



1.6.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027



Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.6.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.6.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Technology Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Battery Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.6.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography



2.1 Global Production & Consumption



2.1.1 Global Production



Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.1.2 Global Consumption



Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption



2.2.1 Production



2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.2 North America



Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.3 South America



Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.4 Europe



Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2 Consumption



2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.2 North America



Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.3 South America



Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.4 Europe



Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction



3.1 Manufacturers Overview



Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information



Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021



3.2 Manufacturers List



3.2.1 BYD Company Limited Overview



Table BYD Company Limited Overview List



3.2.1.1 Product Specifications



3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of BYD Company Limited (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.1.3 Recent Developments



3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.2 BMW AG Overview



Table BMW AG Overview List



3.2.2.1 Product Specifications



3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of BMW AG (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.2.3 Recent Developments



3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Overview



Table Toyota Motor Corporation Overview List



3.2.3.1 Product Specifications



3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Toyota Motor Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.3.3 Recent Developments



3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.4 Ford Motor Company Overview



Table Ford Motor Company Overview List



3.2.4.1 Product Specifications



3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Ford Motor Company (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.4.3 Recent Developments



3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd Overview



Table Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd Overview List



3.2.5.1 Product Specifications



3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.5.3 Recent Developments



3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.6 Audi AG Overview



Table Audi AG Overview List



3.2.6.1 Product Specifications



3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Audi AG (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.6.3 Recent Developments



3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.7 Tesla Inc Overview



Table Tesla Inc Overview List



3.2.7.1 Product Specifications



3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Tesla Inc (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.7.3 Recent Developments



3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.8 Nissan Motor Corporation Overview



Table Nissan Motor Corporation Overview List



3.2.8.1 Product Specifications



3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Nissan Motor Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.8.3 Recent Developments



3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V Overview



Table Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V Overview List



3.2.9.1 Product Specifications



3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.9.3 Recent Developments



3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.10 General Motors Company Overview



Table General Motors Company Overview List



3.2.10.1 Product Specifications



3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of General Motors Company (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.10.3 Recent Developments



3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.11 Hyundai Motor Company Overview



Table Hyundai Motor Company Overview List



3.2.11.1 Product Specifications



3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Hyundai Motor Company (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.11.3 Recent Developments



3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.12 Volkswagen AG Overview



Table Volkswagen AG Overview List



3.2.12.1 Product Specifications



3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Volkswagen AG (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.12.3 Recent Developments



3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.13 Renault SA Overview



Table Renault SA Overview List



3.2.13.1 Product Specifications



3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Renault SA (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.13.3 Recent Developments



3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.14 Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd Overview



Table Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd Overview List



3.2.14.1 Product Specifications



3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.14.3 Recent Developments



3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.15 Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd Overview



Table Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd Overview List



3.2.15.1 Product Specifications



3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Small Electric Vehicles Business Operation of Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.15.3 Recent Developments



3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning



Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern



4.1 Market Size and Sketch



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview



4.2 Company Market Share



4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers



Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD



4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis



4.3 Market News and Trend



4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition



4.3.2 New Product Launch



Chapter Five: Product Type Segment



5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2 Segment Subdivision by Technology Type



5.2.1 Market in Battery Electric Vehicle



5.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Battery Electric Vehicle, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Battery Electric Vehicle, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.1.2 Situation & Development



5.2.2 Market in Plug-in Electric Vehicle



5.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Plug-in Electric Vehicle, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Plug-in Electric Vehicle, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.2.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Six: End-Use Segment



6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2 Segment Subdivision



6.2.1 Market in Passenger Car



6.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Passenger Car, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Passenger Car, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.1.2 Situation & Development



6.2.2 Market in Commercial Vehicle



6.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Commercial Vehicle, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Commercial Vehicle, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.2.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend



7.1 Regional Forecast



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2 Consumption Forecast



7.2.1 Product Type Forecast by Technology Type



Table Global Market Amount by Technology Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by Technology Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2.2 Product Type Forecast by Battery Type



7.2.3 End-Use Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.3 Investment Trend



7.4 Consumption Trend



Chapter Eight: Price & Channel



8.1 Price and Cost



8.1.1 Price



8.1.2 Cost



Figure Cost Component Ratio



8.2 Channel Segment



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment



9.1 Market Drivers



9.2 Investment Environment



9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Small Electric Vehicles Industry



9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream



9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream



9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels



9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition



9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment



Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

