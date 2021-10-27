Global Metal Target Material Market Business Growth and Industry Development 2021 to 2028 Materion (Heraeus), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Grikin, TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Acetron, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Target Material in Global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Target Material Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Metal Target Material market was valued at 2833.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3819.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Metal Target Material companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Target Material Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Metal Target Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Copper Target Material
Aluminum Target Material
Tantalum Target Material
Titanium Target Material
China Metal Target Material Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Metal Target Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Semiconductor
Solar Energy
LCD Flat Panel Display
Global Metal Target Material Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Metal Target Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Metal Target Material Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Metal Target Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Materion (Heraeus)
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Praxair
Plansee
Hitachi Metals
Honeywell
Sumitomo Chemical
ULVAC
Grikin
TOSOH
Ningbo Jiangfeng
Heesung
Luvata
Acetron
Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
Advantec
Angstrom Sciences
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Metal Target Material Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Metal Target Material Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Metal Target Material Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Metal Target Material Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Metal Target Material in Global Market
Table 5. Top Metal Target Material Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Metal Target Material Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Metal Target Material Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Metal Target Material Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Metal Target Material Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Target Material Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Metal Target Material Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Metal Target Material Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Metal Target Material Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Metal Target Material Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Metal Target Material Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Metal Target Material Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Metal Target Material Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
