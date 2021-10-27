Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/ shift) Market 2021 Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028 | Jensen Group, Kannegeisser, Lapauw, Milnor, Girbau, Alliance Laundry, Tosen, Chicago, Sea-Lion, Vega
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) market was valued at 1012.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1216.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Washing Lines (Tunnels, Press, Driers)
Washers above 32Kg Load
Dryers
Ironing Lines (Feeders, Folders, Ironers)
Towel Folders
Finishing Equipment
Bag Rail Systems
Auxiliary Equipment
China Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Hospitality
Health Care
Garments
Others
Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jensen Group
Kannegeisser
Lapauw
Milnor
Girbau
Alliance Laundry
Tosen
Chicago
Sea-Lion
Vega
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) in Global Market
Table 5. Top Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Industrial Laundry (Above 4Tn/shift) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
