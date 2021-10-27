Global EMV Payment Cards Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2028 Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMV Payment Cards in global, including the following market information:

Global EMV Payment Cards Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global EMV Payment Cards Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units)

Global top five EMV Payment Cards companies in 2020 (%)

The global EMV Payment Cards market was valued at 6391200 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7291480 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the EMV Payment Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EMV Payment Cards Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global EMV Payment Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Fuel Card

Retail Store Card

Meal Voucher Card

Local Payment Schemes Card

Global EMV Payment Cards Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global EMV Payment Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

UnionPay

Visa

Master Card

Amec

JCB

Discover Card

RuPay

Global EMV Payment Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global EMV Payment Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EMV Payment Cards revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EMV Payment Cards revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies EMV Payment Cards sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies EMV Payment Cards sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Giesecke & Devrient

Perfect Plastic Printing

ABCorp

CPI Card

Tianyu

Goldpac

Hengbao

Watchdata Technologies

Valid

Kona I

Eastcompeace

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global EMV Payment Cards Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global EMV Payment Cards Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global EMV Payment Cards Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 EMV Payment Cards Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global EMV Payment Cards Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: EMV Payment Cards Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 EMV Payment Cards Industry Value Chain

10.2 EMV Payment Cards Upstream Market

10.3 EMV Payment Cards Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 EMV Payment Cards Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of EMV Payment Cards in Global Market

Table 2. Top EMV Payment Cards Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global EMV Payment Cards Sales by Companies, (M Units), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global EMV Payment Cards Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers EMV Payment Cards Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers EMV Payment Cards Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 EMV Payment Cards Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMV Payment Cards Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global EMV Payment Cards Sales (M Units), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global EMV Payment Cards Sales (M Units), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global EMV Payment Cards Sales (M Units), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global EMV Payment Cards Sales (M Units), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global EMV Payment Cards Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global EMV Payment Cards Sales (M Units), 2016-2021 continued…

