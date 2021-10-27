Uncategorized

Global EMV Payment Cards Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2028 Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMV Payment Cards in global, including the following market information:
Global EMV Payment Cards Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global EMV Payment Cards Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units)
Global top five EMV Payment Cards companies in 2020 (%)

The global EMV Payment Cards market was valued at 6391200 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7291480 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the EMV Payment Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:
Global EMV Payment Cards Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global EMV Payment Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Fuel Card
Retail Store Card
Meal Voucher Card
Local Payment Schemes Card

Global EMV Payment Cards Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global EMV Payment Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
UnionPay
Visa
Master Card
Amec
JCB
Discover Card
RuPay

Global EMV Payment Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global EMV Payment Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EMV Payment Cards revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EMV Payment Cards revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies EMV Payment Cards sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies EMV Payment Cards sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gemalto
IDEMIA
Giesecke & Devrient
Perfect Plastic Printing
ABCorp
CPI Card
Tianyu
Goldpac
Hengbao
Watchdata Technologies
Valid
Kona I
Eastcompeace

