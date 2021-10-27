Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028 Worcester Bosch, Wolf GmbH, Viessmann, Grant Engineering, KD Navien, August Brotje GmbH, ELCO, De Dietrich Heating, Hoval, ROTEXP, FERROLI, Mistral Boilers, MHG Heating
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Condensing Boiler in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Oil Condensing Boiler companies in 2020 (%)
The global Oil Condensing Boiler market was valued at 471.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 527.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Oil Condensing Boiler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Floor Standing Boiler
Wall Mounted Boiler
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Condensing Boiler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil Condensing Boiler revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil Condensing Boiler revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Oil Condensing Boiler sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Oil Condensing Boiler sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Worcester Bosch
Wolf GmbH
Viessmann
Grant Engineering
KD Navien
August Brotje GmbH
ELCO
De Dietrich Heating
Hoval
ROTEXP
FERROLI
Mistral Boilers
MHG Heating
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Oil Condensing Boiler Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Oil Condensing Boiler Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Oil Condensing Boiler Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Oil Condensing Boiler Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Oil Condensing Boiler Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Oil Condensing Boiler Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Oil Condensing Boiler Industry Value Chain
10.2 Oil Condensing Boiler Upstream Market
10.3 Oil Condensing Boiler Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Oil Condensing Boiler Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Oil Condensing Boiler in Global Market
Table 2. Top Oil Condensing Boiler Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Oil Condensing Boiler Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Oil Condensing Boiler Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Oil Condensing Boiler Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Oil Condensing Boiler Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Oil Condensing Boiler Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Condensing Boiler Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Oil Condensing Boiler Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
