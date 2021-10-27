Global Air Fryer Market Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 to 2028 | Philips, Tefal, Bigboss, Cuisinart, GoWISE USA, Avalon Bay, Cozyna, Rosewill, Vonshef, Living Basix, Homeleader
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Fryer in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Fryer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Air Fryer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Air Fryer companies in 2020 (%)
The global Air Fryer market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Air Fryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Fryer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Fryer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Drawer Type Air Fryer
Lid Type Air Fryer
Global Air Fryer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Fryer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Home Appliance
Commercial Appliance
Global Air Fryer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Fryer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Fryer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Fryer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Air Fryer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Fryer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips
Tefal
Bigboss
Cuisinart
GoWISE USA
Avalon Bay
Cozyna
Rosewill
Vonshef
Living Basix
Homeleader
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Air Fryer Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Air Fryer Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Air Fryer Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Air Fryer Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Air Fryer Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Air Fryer Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Air Fryer Industry Value Chain
10.2 Air Fryer Upstream Market
10.3 Air Fryer Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Air Fryer Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Air Fryer in Global Market
Table 2. Top Air Fryer Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Air Fryer Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Air Fryer Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Air Fryer Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Air Fryer Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Air Fryer Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Air Fryer Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Air Fryer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Fryer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Air Fryer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Air Fryer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Air Fryer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Air Fryer Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Air Fryer Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Air Fryer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Air Fryer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Air Fryer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Air Fryer Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Air Fryer Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Air Fryer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Air Fryer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Air Fryer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Air Fryer Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
