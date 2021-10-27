This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Fibers in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylic Fibers companies in 2020 (%)

The global Acrylic Fibers market was valued at 4125.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3819 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -1.9% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Acrylic Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Fibers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Fibers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Fibers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylic Fibers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aksa Akrilik

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN GmbH

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman

Sinopec

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Acrylic Fibers Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Acrylic Fibers Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Acrylic Fibers Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Acrylic Fibers Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Acrylic Fibers Industry Value Chain

10.2 Acrylic Fibers Upstream Market

10.3 Acrylic Fibers Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Acrylic Fibers Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Acrylic Fibers in Global Market

Table 2. Top Acrylic Fibers Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Acrylic Fibers Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Acrylic Fibers Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Acrylic Fibers Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Acrylic Fibers Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Fibers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Fibers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Acrylic Fibers Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Acrylic Fibers Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Acrylic Fibers Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Acrylic Fibers Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Acrylic Fibers Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…

