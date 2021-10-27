Global Acrylic Fibers Market 2021 Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2028 Aksa Akrilik, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Taekwang, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray, DOLAN GmbH, SDF Group, Yousuf Dewan, Indian Acrylics, Pasupati Acrylon, Vardhman, Sinopec, Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber, CNPC, Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group, Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Fibers in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylic Fibers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Acrylic Fibers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Acrylic Fibers companies in 2020 (%)
The global Acrylic Fibers market was valued at 4125.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3819 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -1.9% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Acrylic Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Wet Spinning
Dry Spinning
Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Garment Industry
Home Textiles
Others
Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylic Fibers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylic Fibers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Acrylic Fibers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Acrylic Fibers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aksa Akrilik
Dralon
Aditya Birla Group
Exlan
Mitsubishi Rayon Group
Taekwang
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber
Kaltex Fibers
Toray
DOLAN GmbH
SDF Group
Yousuf Dewan
Indian Acrylics
Pasupati Acrylon
Vardhman
Sinopec
Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber
CNPC
Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group
Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Acrylic Fibers Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Acrylic Fibers Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Acrylic Fibers Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Acrylic Fibers Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Acrylic Fibers Industry Value Chain
10.2 Acrylic Fibers Upstream Market
10.3 Acrylic Fibers Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Acrylic Fibers Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
