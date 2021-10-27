This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Yarn Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Yarn Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylic Yarn companies in 2020 (%)

The global Acrylic Yarn market was valued at 8073.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9142.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Acrylic Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Yarn Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

100% Acrylic Yarn

Blended Acrylic Yarn

Global Acrylic Yarn Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Garment Industry

Home Textiles Industry

Other

Global Acrylic Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Yarn revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Yarn revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Yarn sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylic Yarn sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aditya Birla Yarn

Shandong Shengrui Group

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Hanil Synthetic Fiber

Indorama

Hengfeng Group

Sutlej Textiles and Industries

Chenab Textile Mills

Zhangjiagang Huaying International

Sharman Woollen Mills

Taekwang

Shenghe Textile

Weifang Jinyi Shaxian

Gürteks Group

PT ACTEM

R.N.Spinning Mills Limited

G-way Textiles

Shandong Hengtai Textile

Zhangjiagang Yuanda Textile

Sesli

Geetanjali Woollens

Jiaxing Yarui Textile

Ganga Acrowools

P.T.KAHATEX

Sanganeriya Spinning Mills

Supreme Tex Mart

RST Group

National Spinning

Lida Modern Textile

Yancheng Fuhai Wool

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Acrylic Yarn Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Acrylic Yarn Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Acrylic Yarn Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Acrylic Yarn Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Acrylic Yarn Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Acrylic Yarn Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Acrylic Yarn Industry Value Chain

10.2 Acrylic Yarn Upstream Market

10.3 Acrylic Yarn Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Acrylic Yarn Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Acrylic Yarn in Global Market

Table 2. Top Acrylic Yarn Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Acrylic Yarn Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Acrylic Yarn Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Acrylic Yarn Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Acrylic Yarn Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Yarn Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Yarn Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Acrylic Yarn Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Acrylic Yarn Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Acrylic Yarn Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Acrylic Yarn Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Acrylic Yarn Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Acrylic Yarn Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…

