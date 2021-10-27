This report contains market size and forecasts of Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market was valued at 31900 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 37340 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Air Pollution Control Equipment

Water Pollution Control Equipment

China Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Chemical

Power Generation

Municipal

Others

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ecolab

Alfa Laval

Longking

GE

SUEZ (GE Water)

GEA

FLSmidth

Evoqua Water

AAF International

Sumitomo

Foster Wheeler

Feida

Balcke-Dürr

Xylem

Babcock & Wilcox

Ducon Technologies

Wartsila

SPC

Yara Marine Technologies

Dürr AG

Veolia

Sinoma

KC Cottrell

Fives

CECO Environmental

Tianjie Group

HUBER Group

Hamon

Thermax

SHENGYUN

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Players Profiles

Chapter Eight: Conclusion

Chapter Nine: Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market

Table 2. Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Drivers in Global Market

Table 3. Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Restraints in Global Market

Table 4. Key Players of Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment in Global Market

Table 5. Top Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 6. Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 7. Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 8. Global Companies Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Application Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 15. By Application – Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 16. By Application – Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 17. By Region Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 18. By Region – Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 19. By Region – Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 20. By Country – North America Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 21. By Country – North America Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 22. By Country – Europe Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Country – Europe Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Asia Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…

