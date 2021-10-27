Global Air Handling Units Market 2021 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2028 TICA, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Carrier, GREE, Trane, EUROKLIMAT, King Air, Dunhan-Bush, DunAn, Sinko, Air Master, Munters Air Treatment, AL-KO, TROX, Nortek Global HVAC
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Handling Units in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Handling Units Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Air Handling Units Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Air Handling Units companies in 2020 (%)
The global Air Handling Units market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Air Handling Units manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Handling Units Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Handling Units Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
below 15,000 m3/h
15,000-50,000 m3/h
>50,000 m3/h
Global Air Handling Units Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Handling Units Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Other
Global Air Handling Units Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Handling Units Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Handling Units revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Handling Units revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Air Handling Units sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Handling Units sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TICA
Daikin Industries
Johnson Controls
Carrier
GREE
Trane
EUROKLIMAT
King Air
Dunhan-Bush
DunAn
Sinko
Air Master
Munters Air Treatment
AL-KO
TROX
Nortek Global HVAC
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Air Handling Units Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Air Handling Units Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Air Handling Units Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Air Handling Units Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Air Handling Units Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Air Handling Units Industry Value Chain
10.2 Air Handling Units Upstream Market
10.3 Air Handling Units Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Air Handling Units Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Air Handling Units in Global Market
Table 2. Top Air Handling Units Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Air Handling Units Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Air Handling Units Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Air Handling Units Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Air Handling Units Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Air Handling Units Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Air Handling Units Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Air Handling Units Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Handling Units Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Air Handling Units Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Air Handling Units Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Air Handling Units Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Air Handling Units Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Air Handling Units Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Air Handling Units Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Air Handling Units Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Air Handling Units Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Air Handling Units Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Air Handling Units Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Air Handling Units Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Air Handling Units Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Air Handling Units Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Air Handling Units Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
