Global Air Source Heat Pump Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast To 2028 Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu General, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Carrier, NIBE, Bosch Thermotechnik, Glen Dimplex, Vaillant, Danfoss, A. O. Smith, Viessmann, BDR Thermea Group, Haier, Midea, Gree Electric, Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co., Swegon Group AB, Sanden International, Aermec

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Source Heat Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Air Source Heat Pump companies in 2020 (%)

The global Air Source Heat Pump market was valued at 13500 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 16700 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Air Source Heat Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Source Heat Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Source Heat Pump revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Source Heat Pump revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Air Source Heat Pump sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Source Heat Pump sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitsu General

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Carrier

NIBE

Bosch Thermotechnik

Glen Dimplex

Vaillant

Danfoss

A. O. Smith

Viessmann

BDR Thermea Group

Haier

Midea

Gree Electric

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co.

Swegon Group AB

Sanden International

Aermec

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Air Source Heat Pump Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Air Source Heat Pump Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Air Source Heat Pump Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Air Source Heat Pump Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Air Source Heat Pump Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Air Source Heat Pump Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Air Source Heat Pump Industry Value Chain

10.2 Air Source Heat Pump Upstream Market

10.3 Air Source Heat Pump Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Air Source Heat Pump Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

