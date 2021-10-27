Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Companies, Region, Type and End-use Industry 2021 to 2028 ESAB (Colfax Corporation), Lincoln Electric, ITW, Sumitomo Electric Industries, GARG INOX, Novametal Group, WA Group, ANAND ARC, KaynakTekni?iSanayi ve TicaretA.?, Tianjin Bridge, Weld Atlantic, Changzhou Huatong Welding, Jinglei Welding, Shandong Juli Welding, Huaya Aluminium, Safra, Elisental

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Welding Wires in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Ton)

Global top five Aluminum Welding Wires companies in 2020 (%)

The global Aluminum Welding Wires market was valued at 458.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 557.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Aluminum Welding Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Pure Aluminum Welding Wire

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire

Al-Si Alloy Welding Wire

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Transportation Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Appliance Industry

Others

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Welding Wires revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Welding Wires revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Welding Wires sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Aluminum Welding Wires sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ESAB (Colfax Corporation)

Lincoln Electric

ITW

Sumitomo Electric Industries

GARG INOX

Novametal Group

WA Group

ANAND ARC

KaynakTekni iSanayi ve TicaretA.

Tianjin Bridge

Weld Atlantic

Changzhou Huatong Welding

Jinglei Welding

Shandong Juli Welding

Huaya Aluminium

Safra

Elisental

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Aluminum Welding Wires Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Aluminum Welding Wires Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Aluminum Welding Wires Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Aluminum Welding Wires Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Aluminum Welding Wires Industry Value Chain

10.2 Aluminum Welding Wires Upstream Market

10.3 Aluminum Welding Wires Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Aluminum Welding Wires Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

