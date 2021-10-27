Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market Growth Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2021 to 2028 Aisan, Continental, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Bosch, Faurecia, Magneti Marelli, BorgWarner, Delphi, Mahle, Eberspacher, Klubert + Schmidt, Hitachi
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Thermal Management Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Thermal Management Valve companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Thermal Management Valve market was valued at 4869.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4887.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Automotive Thermal Management Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Intake Throttle Valve
Exhaust Throttle Valve
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Thermal Management Valve revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Thermal Management Valve revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Automotive Thermal Management Valve sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Thermal Management Valve sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aisan
Continental
Denso
Rheinmetall Automotive
Bosch
Faurecia
Magneti Marelli
BorgWarner
Delphi
Mahle
Eberspacher
Klubert + Schmidt
Hitachi
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Automotive Thermal Management Valve Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Automotive Thermal Management Valve Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Automotive Thermal Management Valve Industry Value Chain
10.2 Automotive Thermal Management Valve Upstream Market
10.3 Automotive Thermal Management Valve Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Automotive Thermal Management Valve Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Automotive Thermal Management Valve in Global Market
Table 2. Top Automotive Thermal Management Valve Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Automotive Thermal Management Valve Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Automotive Thermal Management Valve Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Thermal Management Valve Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Thermal Management Valve Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
