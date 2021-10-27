This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Thermal Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Cu. m)

Global top five Building Thermal Insulation Materials companies in 2020 (%)

The global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market was valued at 25220 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 30850 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Building Thermal Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Cu. m)

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

PU/PIR

Others

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Cu. m)

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Wall

Roof

Floor

Other

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Cu. m)

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Thermal Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Thermal Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Building Thermal Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Cu. m)

Key companies Building Thermal Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlas Roofing

Beipeng Technology

BNBM Group

Byucksan Corporation

Cellofoam

Dow

GAF

Huntsman International

Jia Fu Da

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group

Knauf Insulation

Lfhuaneng

Linzmeier

Owens Corning

Ravago

Recticel

Rockwool International

Saint-Gobain

Steinbach

Taishi Rock

TECHNONICOL Corporation

UNILIN Insulation

URSA

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Building Thermal Insulation Materials Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry Value Chain

10.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Upstream Market

10.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Building Thermal Insulation Materials in Global Market

Table 2. Top Building Thermal Insulation Materials Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Companies, (M Cu. m), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Cu. m)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (M Cu. m), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (M Cu. m), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (M Cu. m), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (M Cu. m), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (M Cu. m), 2016-2021 continued…

