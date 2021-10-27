Global Butterfly Valves Market 2021 Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2028 | Emerson, Flowserve, Cameron, Kitz, KSB, Johnson Controls, AVK, ADAMS, Crane, IMI, Parker Hannifin, Tomoe, Bray, Watts Water Technologies, Circor, Zwick, Maezawa Industries, Diefei, Kirloskar, ARI, Asahi Yukizai, Nibco, Cepex (Fluidra group)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butterfly Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Butterfly Valves Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Butterfly Valves Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Butterfly Valves companies in 2020 (%)

The global Butterfly Valves market was valued at 4045.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4667.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Butterfly Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butterfly Valves Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Butterfly Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting Plastic

Composite (Plastic and Carbon)

Others

Global Butterfly Valves Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Butterfly Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

Global Butterfly Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Butterfly Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butterfly Valves revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butterfly Valves revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Butterfly Valves sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Butterfly Valves sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson

Flowserve

Cameron

Kitz

KSB

Johnson Controls

AVK

ADAMS

Crane

IMI

Parker Hannifin

Tomoe

Bray

Watts Water Technologies

Circor

Zwick

Maezawa Industries

Diefei

Kirloskar

ARI

Asahi Yukizai

Nibco

Cepex (Fluidra group)

