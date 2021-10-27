Global Butterfly Valves Market 2021 Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2028 | Emerson, Flowserve, Cameron, Kitz, KSB, Johnson Controls, AVK, ADAMS, Crane, IMI, Parker Hannifin, Tomoe, Bray, Watts Water Technologies, Circor, Zwick, Maezawa Industries, Diefei, Kirloskar, ARI, Asahi Yukizai, Nibco, Cepex (Fluidra group)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Butterfly Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Butterfly Valves Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Butterfly Valves Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Butterfly Valves companies in 2020 (%)
The global Butterfly Valves market was valued at 4045.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4667.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Butterfly Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Download PDF Sample of Butterfly Valves Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/203575
Total Market by Segment:
Global Butterfly Valves Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Butterfly Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Cast Iron
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
Thermoplastic
Thermosetting Plastic
Composite (Plastic and Carbon)
Others
Global Butterfly Valves Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Butterfly Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Chemical
Others
Global Butterfly Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Butterfly Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Customization available as per requirements Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/203575
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Butterfly Valves revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Butterfly Valves revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Butterfly Valves sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Butterfly Valves sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Emerson
Flowserve
Cameron
Kitz
KSB
Johnson Controls
AVK
ADAMS
Crane
IMI
Parker Hannifin
Tomoe
Bray
Watts Water Technologies
Circor
Zwick
Maezawa Industries
Diefei
Kirloskar
ARI
Asahi Yukizai
Nibco
Cepex (Fluidra group)
To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/203575
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Butterfly Valves Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Butterfly Valves Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Butterfly Valves Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Butterfly Valves Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Butterfly Valves Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Butterfly Valves Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Butterfly Valves Industry Value Chain
10.2 Butterfly Valves Upstream Market
10.3 Butterfly Valves Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Butterfly Valves Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Butterfly Valves in Global Market
Table 2. Top Butterfly Valves Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Butterfly Valves Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Butterfly Valves Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Butterfly Valves Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Butterfly Valves Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Butterfly Valves Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Butterfly Valves Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Butterfly Valves Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butterfly Valves Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Butterfly Valves Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Butterfly Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Butterfly Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Butterfly Valves Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Butterfly Valves Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Butterfly Valves Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Butterfly Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Butterfly Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Butterfly Valves Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Butterfly Valves Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Butterfly Valves Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Butterfly Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Butterfly Valves Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Butterfly Valves Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
[email protected]