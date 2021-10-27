Global Casing Centralizer Market by Companies, Region, Type and End-use Industry 2021 to 2028 Neoz Energy, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford International, Summit Casing Equipment, Centek Group, Zhongshi Group, Sledgehammer Oil Tools, Ray Oil Tool Company, DRK Oiltools, Dezhou Yuanda Petroleum
This report contains market size and forecasts of Casing Centralizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Casing Centralizer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Casing Centralizer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Casing Centralizer companies in 2020 (%)
The global Casing Centralizer market was valued at 539.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 693.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Casing Centralizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Casing Centralizer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Casing Centralizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Spring Type Centralizer
Rigid Centralizer
Semi Rigid Centralizer
Others
Global Casing Centralizer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Casing Centralizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Casing Centralizer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Casing Centralizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Casing Centralizer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Casing Centralizer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Casing Centralizer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Casing Centralizer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Neoz Energy
Halliburton
National Oilwell Varco
Weatherford International
Summit Casing Equipment
Centek Group
Zhongshi Group
Sledgehammer Oil Tools
Ray Oil Tool Company
DRK Oiltools
Dezhou Yuanda Petroleum
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Casing Centralizer Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Casing Centralizer Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Casing Centralizer Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Casing Centralizer Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Casing Centralizer Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Casing Centralizer Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Casing Centralizer Industry Value Chain
10.2 Casing Centralizer Upstream Market
10.3 Casing Centralizer Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Casing Centralizer Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Casing Centralizer in Global Market
Table 2. Top Casing Centralizer Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Casing Centralizer Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Casing Centralizer Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Casing Centralizer Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Casing Centralizer Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Casing Centralizer Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Casing Centralizer Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Casing Centralizer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Casing Centralizer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Casing Centralizer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Casing Centralizer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Casing Centralizer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Casing Centralizer Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Casing Centralizer Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Casing Centralizer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Casing Centralizer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Casing Centralizer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Casing Centralizer Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Casing Centralizer Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Casing Centralizer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Casing Centralizer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Casing Centralizer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Casing Centralizer Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
