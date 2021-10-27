Global Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021 Research Methodology, Industry statistics Forecast 2028 PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson, Dow, Jotun, GAF, DuluxGroup, Polyglass, RPM, Selena, BASF SE, National Coatings, Henry Company, Gaco Western

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cool Roof Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Liters)

Global top five Cool Roof Coatings companies in 2020 (%)

The global Cool Roof Coatings market was valued at 1038.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1184.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Cool Roof Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Liters)

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings

Silicone Cool Roof Coatings

Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings

Others

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Liters)

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Education Building

Healthcare Building

Others

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Liters)

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cool Roof Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cool Roof Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Cool Roof Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Liters)

Key companies Cool Roof Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Gardner-Gibson

Dow

Jotun

GAF

DuluxGroup

Polyglass

RPM

Selena

BASF SE

National Coatings

Henry Company

Gaco Western

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Cool Roof Coatings Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Cool Roof Coatings Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Cool Roof Coatings Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Cool Roof Coatings Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Cool Roof Coatings Industry Value Chain

10.2 Cool Roof Coatings Upstream Market

10.3 Cool Roof Coatings Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Cool Roof Coatings Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Cool Roof Coatings in Global Market

Table 2. Top Cool Roof Coatings Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales by Companies, (M Liters), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cool Roof Coatings Price (2016-2021) & (USD/M Liters)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Cool Roof Coatings Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Cool Roof Coatings Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cool Roof Coatings Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales (M Liters), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales (M Liters), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales (M Liters), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales (M Liters), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales (M Liters), 2016-2021 continued…

