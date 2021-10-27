Global Courier Services Market latest Industry Developments and Future Growth Opportunities UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, SF Express, BancoPosta, YTO Expess, ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express, Aramex
This report contains market size and forecasts of Courier Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Courier Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Courier Services market was valued at 375850 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 478470 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Courier Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Courier Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Courier Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Courier
Express
Parcel
China Courier Services Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Courier Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
B2B
B2C
C2C
Global Courier Services Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Courier Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Courier Services Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Courier Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
UPS
FedEx
Royal Mail
DHL
China Post
Japan Post Group
SF Express
BancoPosta
YTO Expess
ZTO Express
STO Express
Yunda Express
Aramex
