Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market latest Industry Developments and Future Growth Opportunities. Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Furukawa, W. K PP GmbH, Toray Plastics, Zotefoams, Zhejiang Jiaolian, Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products, Zhejiang Runyang New Material, Hubei Xiangyuan New Material, Palziv Group
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) market was valued at 1395.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1770.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Physically Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam
Chemically Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Construction
Automotive Parts
Anti-Static
Electronics Hardware
Sports & Leisure
Other
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam (XLPE) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Armacell
Sekisui Chemical
BASF
Furukawa
W. K PP GmbH
Toray Plastics
Zotefoams
Zhejiang Jiaolian
Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products
Zhejiang Runyang New Material
Hubei Xiangyuan New Material
Palziv Group
