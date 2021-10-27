Global Customer Care BPO Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Status 2021 to 2028 Teleperformance SA, Convergys, Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, Atento, TeleTech Holdings, Serco, Acticall (Sitel), Alorica, Webhelp, Amdocs, Transcom, Comdata, West Corporation, Infosys BPM, StarTek Inc
This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Care BPO in Global, including the following market information:
Global Customer Care BPO Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Customer Care BPO market was valued at 55510 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 69400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Customer Care BPO companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Customer Care BPO Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Customer Care BPO Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Onshore Outsourcing
Offshore Outsourcing
China Customer Care BPO Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Customer Care BPO Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Telecom and IT
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Public
Retail and Consumer Goods
Others
Global Customer Care BPO Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Customer Care BPO Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Customer Care BPO Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Customer Care BPO Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Teleperformance SA
Convergys
Arvato
Sykes Enterprises
Atento
TeleTech Holdings
Serco
Acticall (Sitel)
Alorica
Webhelp
Amdocs
Transcom
Comdata
West Corporation
Infosys BPM
StarTek Inc
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Customer Care BPO Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Customer Care BPO Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Customer Care BPO Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Customer Care BPO Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Customer Care BPO in Global Market
Table 5. Top Customer Care BPO Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Customer Care BPO Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Customer Care BPO Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Customer Care BPO Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Customer Care BPO Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customer Care BPO Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Customer Care BPO Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Customer Care BPO Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Customer Care BPO Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Customer Care BPO Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Customer Care BPO Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Customer Care BPO Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Customer Care BPO Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
