This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market was valued at 1521.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2664.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Download PDF Sample of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/203604

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis

Relationship Testing

China Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Report Customization available as per requirements Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/203604

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

23andMe

MyHeritage

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Ancestry.com

Quest Diagnostics

Gene By Gene

DNA Diagnostics Center

Invitae

IntelliGenetics

Ambry Genetics

Living DNA

EasyDNA

Pathway Genomics

Centrillion Technology

Xcode

Color Genomics

Anglia DNA Services

African Ancestry

Canadian DNA Services

DNA Family Check

Alpha Biolaboratories

Test Me DNA

23 Mofang

Genetic Health

DNA Services of America

Shuwen Health Sciences

Mapmygenome

Full Genomes

To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/203604

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Players Profiles

Chapter Eight: Conclusion

Chapter Nine: Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

</s

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market

Table 2. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Drivers in Global Market

Table 3. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Restraints in Global Market

Table 4. Key Players of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing in Global Market

Table 5. Top Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 6. Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 7. Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 8. Global Companies Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Application Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 15. By Application – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 16. By Application – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 17. By Region Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 18. By Region – Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 19. By Region – Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 20. By Country – North America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 21. By Country – North America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 22. By Country – Europe Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Country – Europe Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Asia Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…

About us.

The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

[email protected]