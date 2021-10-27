Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market 2021 Research Strategies, Industry Statistics and Forecast to 2028 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services, African Ancestry, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Family Check, Alpha Biolaboratories, Test Me DNA, 23 Mofang, Genetic Health, DNA Services of America, Shuwen Health Sciences, Mapmygenome, Full Genomes
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market was valued at 1521.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2664.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Diagnostic Screening
Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis
Relationship Testing
China Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing in Global Market
Table 5. Top Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
