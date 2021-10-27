Global Drill Collar Market 2021 Regional Analysis || Deutsche Edelstahlwerke (DEW), Hunting PLC, Vallourec, Vigor Drilling, International Drilling Services (IDS), Schoeller-Bleckmann, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Schlumberger, Zhong Yuan Special Steel, Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools, Henan Shenlong, Carpenter Technology, ACE O.C.T.G.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drill Collar in global, including the following market information:
Global Drill Collar Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Drill Collar Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Drill Collar companies in 2020 (%)
The global Drill Collar market was valued at 145.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 152.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Drill Collar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Download PDF Sample of Drill Collar Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/203606
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drill Collar Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Drill Collar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Standard Steel Drill Collar
Non-magnetic Drill Collar
Global Drill Collar Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Drill Collar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Oil & Gas Exploration
Geothermal Exploration
Others
Global Drill Collar Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Drill Collar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Customization available as per requirements Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/203606
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drill Collar revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drill Collar revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Drill Collar sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Drill Collar sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Deutsche Edelstahlwerke (DEW)
Hunting PLC
Vallourec
Vigor Drilling
International Drilling Services (IDS)
Schoeller-Bleckmann
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Schlumberger
Zhong Yuan Special Steel
Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools
Henan Shenlong
Carpenter Technology
ACE O.C.T.G.
To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/203606
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Drill Collar Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Drill Collar Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Drill Collar Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Drill Collar Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Drill Collar Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Drill Collar Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Drill Collar Industry Value Chain
10.2 Drill Collar Upstream Market
10.3 Drill Collar Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Drill Collar Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Drill Collar in Global Market
Table 2. Top Drill Collar Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Drill Collar Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Drill Collar Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Drill Collar Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Drill Collar Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Drill Collar Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Drill Collar Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Drill Collar Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drill Collar Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Drill Collar Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Drill Collar Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Drill Collar Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Drill Collar Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Drill Collar Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Drill Collar Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Drill Collar Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Drill Collar Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Drill Collar Sales (K Units), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Drill Collar Sales (K Units), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Drill Collar Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Drill Collar Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Drill Collar Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Drill Collar Sales (K Units), 2016-2021 continued…
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
[email protected]