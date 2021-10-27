Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application and Forecast to 2028 Mitsubishi Electric, Sodick, GF Machining Solutions Management, Makino, CHMER EDM, ONA Electroerosion, Methods Machine Tools, Seoul Precision Machine, Exeron, Shanghai Esuntek Machinery, Excetek Technology, AA EDM, MC Machinery Systems, Beaumont Machine, Knuth Machine Tools
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical discharge machining (EDM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)
Global top five Electrical discharge machining (EDM) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) market was valued at 3538.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5029.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Electrical discharge machining (EDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Sinker EDM
Wire EDM
Fast Hole Drilling EDM
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Aerospace
Production Machinery
Die and Mold
Others
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrical discharge machining (EDM) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrical discharge machining (EDM) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Electrical discharge machining (EDM) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Electrical discharge machining (EDM) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Electric
Sodick
GF Machining Solutions Management
Makino
CHMER EDM
ONA Electroerosion
Methods Machine Tools
Seoul Precision Machine
Exeron
Shanghai Esuntek Machinery
Excetek Technology
AA EDM
MC Machinery Systems
Beaumont Machine
Knuth Machine Tools
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Industry Value Chain
10.2 Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Upstream Market
10.3 Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Electrical discharge machining (EDM) in Global Market
Table 2. Top Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Price (2016-2021) & (K US$/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Sales (Unit), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Sales (Unit), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Sales (Unit), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Sales (Unit), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Electrical discharge machining (EDM) Sales (Unit), 2016-2021 continued…
