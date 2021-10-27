Global Electrolyzer Market Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2021-2028 Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrolyzer in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrolyzer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electrolyzer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)
Global top five Electrolyzer companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electrolyzer market was valued at 198.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 247.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Electrolyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Download PDF Sample of Electrolyzer Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/203610
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrolyzer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Electrolyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
PEM Electroliser
Global Electrolyzer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Electrolyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Power Plants
Steel Plant
Electronics and Photovoltaics
Industrial Gases
Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s
Power to Gas
Others
Global Electrolyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Electrolyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Customization available as per requirements Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/203610
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrolyzer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrolyzer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Electrolyzer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Electrolyzer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Proton On-Site
718th Research Institute of CSIC
Teledyne Energy Systems
Hydrogenics
Nel Hydrogen
Suzhou Jingli
Beijing Zhongdian
McPhy
Siemens
TianJin Mainland
Areva H2gen
Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy
Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
Asahi Kasei
Idroenergy Spa
Erredue SpA
ShaanXi HuaQin
Kobelco Eco-Solutions
ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH
ITM Power
Toshiba
To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/203610
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Electrolyzer Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Electrolyzer Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Electrolyzer Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Electrolyzer Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Electrolyzer Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Electrolyzer Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Electrolyzer Industry Value Chain
10.2 Electrolyzer Upstream Market
10.3 Electrolyzer Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Electrolyzer Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Electrolyzer in Global Market
Table 2. Top Electrolyzer Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Electrolyzer Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Electrolyzer Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Electrolyzer Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Electrolyzer Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Electrolyzer Price (2016-2021) & (K US$/Unit)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Electrolyzer Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Electrolyzer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrolyzer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Electrolyzer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Electrolyzer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Electrolyzer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Electrolyzer Sales (Unit), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Electrolyzer Sales (Unit), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Electrolyzer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Electrolyzer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Electrolyzer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Electrolyzer Sales (Unit), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Electrolyzer Sales (Unit), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Electrolyzer Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Electrolyzer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Electrolyzer Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Electrolyzer Sales (Unit), 2016-2021 continued…
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
[email protected]