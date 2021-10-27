Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Research Report: Upcoming Trends, Growth Overview and Forecast 2028 Mitsubishi Chemical, Kanto, BASF, Columbus Chemicals, UBE, T. N. C. Industrial, KMG Electronic Chemicals, EuroChem, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Juhua Group, Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Runma Chemical
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Nitric Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Electronic Grade Nitric Acid companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid market was valued at 77 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 94 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Electronic Grade Nitric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
EL Grade
VL Grade
UL Grade
SL Grade
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Semiconductor
Solar Energy
LCD Panel
Others
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Grade Nitric Acid revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Grade Nitric Acid revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Electronic Grade Nitric Acid sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Electronic Grade Nitric Acid sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kanto
BASF
Columbus Chemicals
UBE
T. N. C. Industrial
KMG Electronic Chemicals
EuroChem
Asia Union Electronic Chemicals
Juhua Group
Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
Runma Chemical
