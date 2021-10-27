Global Swing Check Valve Market Research with COVID-19 – Flowserve, Velan, Parker, Pentair, Lance Valves, SPX FLOW, DHV Industries, Mallard Control (CIRCOR Energy), Bonney Forge Corporation, Cameron TOM WHEATLEY, Conval, ALLIED GROUP, Newdell Company, Bray International, AsahiAmerica, Crane, Brook Valves, COOPER

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Swing Check Valve Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Swing Check Valve Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Swing Check Valve market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Flowserve

Velan

Parker

Pentair

Lance Valves

SPX FLOW

DHV Industries

Mallard Control (CIRCOR Energy)

Bonney Forge Corporation

Cameron TOM WHEATLEY

Conval

ALLIED GROUP

Newdell Company

Bray International

AsahiAmerica

Crane

Brook Valves

COOPER

Key Product Type

Single Disc Swing Check Valve

Double Disc Swing Check Valve

Many Disc Swing Check Valve

Market by Application

Chemical Processing

Water Treatment

Power Plants

Mining

Oil & Gas

Commercial and Industrial HVAC

Other Applications

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Swing Check Valve market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Swing Check Valve Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Swing Check Valve Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Swing Check Valve

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Single Disc Swing Check Valve

1.3.2 Double Disc Swing Check Valve

1.3.3 Many Disc Swing Check Valve

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Chemical Processing

1.4.2 Demand in Water Treatment

1.4.3 Demand in Power Plants

1.4.4 Demand in Mining

1.4.5 Demand in Oil & Gas

1.4.6 Demand in Commercial and Industrial HVAC

1.4.7 Demand in Other Applications

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

2.1 Global Production & Consumption

2.1.1 Global Production

Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.1.2 Global Consumption

Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

2.2.1 Production

2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.2 North America

Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.3 South America

Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.4 Europe

Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.3 South America

Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.4 Europe

Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Flowserve Overview

Table Flowserve Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Flowserve (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 Velan Overview

Table Velan Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Velan (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 Parker Overview

Table Parker Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Parker (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 Pentair Overview

Table Pentair Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Pentair (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 Lance Valves Overview

Table Lance Valves Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Lance Valves (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 SPX FLOW Overview

Table SPX FLOW Overview List

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of SPX FLOW (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 DHV Industries Overview

Table DHV Industries Overview List

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of DHV Industries (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Mallard Control (CIRCOR Energy) Overview

Table Mallard Control (CIRCOR Energy) Overview List

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Mallard Control (CIRCOR Energy) (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 Bonney Forge Corporation Overview

Table Bonney Forge Corporation Overview List

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Bonney Forge Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 Cameron TOM WHEATLEY Overview

Table Cameron TOM WHEATLEY Overview List

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Cameron TOM WHEATLEY (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 Conval Overview

Table Conval Overview List

3.2.11.1 Product Specifications

3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Conval (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.11.3 Recent Developments

3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.12 ALLIED GROUP Overview

Table ALLIED GROUP Overview List

3.2.12.1 Product Specifications

3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of ALLIED GROUP (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.12.3 Recent Developments

3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.13 Newdell Company Overview

Table Newdell Company Overview List

3.2.13.1 Product Specifications

3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Newdell Company (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.13.3 Recent Developments

3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.14 Bray International Overview

Table Bray International Overview List

3.2.14.1 Product Specifications

3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Bray International (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.14.3 Recent Developments

3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.15 AsahiAmerica Overview

Table AsahiAmerica Overview List

3.2.15.1 Product Specifications

3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of AsahiAmerica (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.15.3 Recent Developments

3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.16 Crane Overview

Table Crane Overview List

3.2.16.1 Product Specifications

3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Crane (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.16.3 Recent Developments

3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.17 Brook Valves Overview

Table Brook Valves Overview List

3.2.17.1 Product Specifications

3.2.17.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of Brook Valves (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.17.3 Recent Developments

3.2.17.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.18 COOPER Overview

Table COOPER Overview List

3.2.18.1 Product Specifications

3.2.18.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Swing Check Valve Business Operation of COOPER (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.18.3 Recent Developments

3.2.18.4 Future Strategic Planning

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

4.1 Market Size and Sketch

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview

4.2 Company Market Share

4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers

Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD

4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis

4.3 Market News and Trend

4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.3.2 New Product Launch

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

5.2.1 Market in Single Disc Swing Check Valve

5.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Single Disc Swing Check Valve, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Single Disc Swing Check Valve, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.1.2 Situation & Development

5.2.2 Market in Double Disc Swing Check Valve

5.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Double Disc Swing Check Valve, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Double Disc Swing Check Valve, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.2.2 Situation & Development

5.2.3 Market in Many Disc Swing Check Valve

5.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Many Disc Swing Check Valve, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Many Disc Swing Check Valve, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.3.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2 Segment Subdivision

6.2.1 Market in Chemical Processing

6.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Chemical Processing, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Chemical Processing, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.1.2 Situation & Development

6.2.2 Market in Water Treatment

6.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Water Treatment, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Water Treatment, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.2.2 Situation & Development

6.2.3 Market in Power Plants

6.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Power Plants, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Power Plants, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.3.2 Situation & Development

6.2.4 Market in Mining

6.2.4.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Mining, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Mining, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.4.2 Situation & Development

6.2.5 Market in Oil & Gas

6.2.5.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Oil & Gas, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Oil & Gas, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.5.2 Situation & Development

6.2.6 Market in Commercial and Industrial HVAC

6.2.6.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Commercial and Industrial HVAC, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Commercial and Industrial HVAC, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.6.2 Situation & Development

6.2.7 Market in Other Applications

6.2.7.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Other Applications, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Other Applications, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.7.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

7.1 Regional Forecast

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2 Consumption Forecast

7.2.1 Product Type Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2.2 End-Use Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.3 Investment Trend

7.4 Consumption Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

8.1 Price and Cost

8.1.1 Price

8.1.2 Cost

Figure Cost Component Ratio

8.2 Channel Segment

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Investment Environment

9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Swing Check Valve Industry

9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels

9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition

9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

