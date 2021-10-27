Sodium Carbonate Market is going to Boom with Lonza Group, FMC, Solvay

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Sodium Carbonate Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor’s market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The key players studied in the report include: Lonza Group (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (United States), Solvay (Belgium), Church & Dwight (United States), Natural Soda (United States), NOVACARB – SEQENS MINERAL DIVISION (France), Tata Chemicals (India), DuPont (United States), Natrium Products (United States), Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Sodium Carbonate Definition:

Sodium carbonate, also known also as soda ash, is a white powder available as light or granular grade. Sodium carbonate is one of the largest volume of mineral products in the inorganic chemicals industry. Sodium carbonate commonly occurs as a crystalline decahydrate, which readily effloresces to form a white powder, the monohydrate. Pure sodium carbonate is a white, odorless powder that is hygroscopic and that forms a moderately basic solution in water. The two processes presently used to produce natural soda ash differ only in the recovery and primary treatment of the raw material used.

The following fragment talks about the Sodium Carbonate market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Sodium Carbonate Market Segmentation: by Type (Synthetically, Natural), Application (Glass, Paper, Rayon, Soaps, Detergents, Others), End Use Verticals (Water Treatment Industry, Chemicals Industry, Pulp & Paper Industry, Others), Packaging Type (0-5 kg, 5-10 kg, 10-25 kg, 25-50 kg, Others)

Sodium Carbonate Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Applications

Rising Chemical Industry across the Globe

Sodium Carbonate Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for end-use Products of Sodium Carbonate such as Detergents and Glass

Sodium Carbonate Market Growth Opportunities:

Rising Wastewater Treatment Plant, Paper & Pulp and Chemical Industry

