Global English Language Learning Market 2021 With Top Countries Data, Production Volume and Forecast to 2028 Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, Inlingua International, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Rosetta Stone, Transparent Language, Voxy, EF Education First, New Oriental, Vipkid, Wall Street English, Meten English, iTutorGroup, 51talk, WEBi, Global Education (GEDU), New Channel International
This report contains market size and forecasts of English Language Learning in Global, including the following market information:
Global English Language Learning Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global English Language Learning market was valued at 14350 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 26670 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the English Language Learning companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global English Language Learning Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global English Language Learning Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Digital
Through Books
In Person Courses
China English Language Learning Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China English Language Learning Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
For Kids and Teens
For Adults
For Businesses
For Educational & Tests
Global English Language Learning Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global English Language Learning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total English Language Learning Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total English Language Learning Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Berlitz Languages
Pearson ELT
Sanako Corporation
Inlingua International
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
McGraw-Hill Education
Rosetta Stone
Transparent Language
Voxy
EF Education First
New Oriental
Vipkid
Wall Street English
Meten English
iTutorGroup
51talk
WEBi
Global Education (GEDU)
New Channel International
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global English Language Learning Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. English Language Learning Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. English Language Learning Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. English Language Learning Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of English Language Learning in Global Market
Table 5. Top English Language Learning Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global English Language Learning Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global English Language Learning Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies English Language Learning Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 English Language Learning Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 English Language Learning Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – English Language Learning Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – English Language Learning Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – English Language Learning Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – English Language Learning Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global English Language Learning Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global English Language Learning Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia English Language Learning Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
