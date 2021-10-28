Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Business Trends and Forecast to 2028 Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Global Facility Management and Construction, NG&G Facility Services, Updater Services
This report contains market size and forecasts of Facility Management (FM) Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Facility Management (FM) Services market was valued at 38820 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 46460 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Facility Management (FM) Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Download PDF Sample of Facility Management (FM) Services Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/203621
Total Market by Segment:
Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Soft Services
Hard Services
China Facility Management (FM) Services Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Facility Management (FM) Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Customization available as per requirements Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/203621
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Facility Management (FM) Services Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Facility Management (FM) Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Compass Group
Cushman & Wakefield
Macro
Aramark
CB Richard Ellis
ISS
Sodexo
Apleona HSG
Cofely Besix
GDI
OCS Group
KnightFM
Continuum Services
Jones Lang LaSalle
Camelot Facility Solutions
Veranova Properties
Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
Global Facility Management and Construction
NG&G Facility Services
Updater Services
To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/203621
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Facility Management (FM) Services Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Facility Management (FM) Services Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Facility Management (FM) Services Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Facility Management (FM) Services Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Facility Management (FM) Services in Global Market
Table 5. Top Facility Management (FM) Services Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Facility Management (FM) Services Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Facility Management (FM) Services Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facility Management (FM) Services Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
[email protected]