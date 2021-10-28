Global Corporate Assessment Services Market 2021 Competition Analysis : AON, Korn Ferry, CEB, Psytech, Hogan Assessments, Aspiring Minds, TT Success Insight, Cubiks, Performanse, Talent Plus, Harrison assessments, AssessFirst, Chandler Macleod, TeamLease, IBM, DDI, NSEIT, Eduquity Career Technologies, Central Test, StrengthsAsia, MeritTrac, Mettl, Beisen
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Assessment Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Corporate Assessment Services market was valued at 3409 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4498.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Corporate Assessment Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corporate Assessment Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Psychometric Tests
Aptitude Tests
Domain Tests
In-Person Interviews
Others
China Corporate Assessment Services Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Corporate Assessment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Recruitment of Frontline Employee
Recruitment of Managers
Internal Assessment and Promotion
Global Corporate Assessment Services Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Corporate Assessment Services Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Corporate Assessment Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
AON
Korn Ferry
CEB
Psytech
Hogan Assessments
Aspiring Minds
TT Success Insight
Cubiks
Performanse
Talent Plus
Harrison assessments
AssessFirst
Chandler Macleod
TeamLease
IBM
DDI
NSEIT
Eduquity Career Technologies
Central Test
StrengthsAsia
MeritTrac
Mettl
Beisen
