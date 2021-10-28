Global Flip-Flops Market -Outlook and Forecast 2021-2028| Havaianas, Ipanema (Grendene), REEF, Deckers Brands, Crocs, Monsoon Accessorize, Clarks, FatFace, Roxy/Quiksilver, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Nike, Adidas, Skechers, Kappa, Rainbow Sandals, Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies), Fitflop, Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES), Rocket Dog
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flip-Flops in global, including the following market information:
Global Flip-Flops Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Flip-Flops Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Pairs)
Global top five Flip-Flops companies in 2020 (%)
The global Flip-Flops market was valued at 6731.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 8538.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Flip-Flops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flip-Flops Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)
Global Flip-Flops Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
EVA Flip Flops
PVC Flip Flops
Rubber Flip Flops
EVA+Rubber Flip Flops
Others Flip Flops
Global Flip-Flops Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)
Global Flip-Flops Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Women Flip Flops
Men Flip Flops
Girls Flip Flops
Boys Flip Flops
Global Flip-Flops Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)
Global Flip-Flops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flip-Flops revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flip-Flops revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Flip-Flops sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Pairs)
Key companies Flip-Flops sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Havaianas
Ipanema (Grendene)
REEF
Deckers Brands
Crocs
Monsoon Accessorize
Clarks
FatFace
Roxy/Quiksilver
Tory Burch
Kate Spade
Nike
Adidas
Skechers
Kappa
Rainbow Sandals
Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies)
Fitflop
Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES)
Rocket Dog
