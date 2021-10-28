Global Flip-Flops Market -Outlook and Forecast 2021-2028| Havaianas, Ipanema (Grendene), REEF, Deckers Brands, Crocs, Monsoon Accessorize, Clarks, FatFace, Roxy/Quiksilver, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Nike, Adidas, Skechers, Kappa, Rainbow Sandals, Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies), Fitflop, Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES), Rocket Dog

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flip-Flops in global, including the following market information:

Global Flip-Flops Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Flip-Flops Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Pairs)

Global top five Flip-Flops companies in 2020 (%)

The global Flip-Flops market was valued at 6731.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 8538.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Flip-Flops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flip-Flops Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)

Global Flip-Flops Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

EVA Flip Flops

PVC Flip Flops

Rubber Flip Flops

EVA+Rubber Flip Flops

Others Flip Flops

Global Flip-Flops Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)

Global Flip-Flops Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Women Flip Flops

Men Flip Flops

Girls Flip Flops

Boys Flip Flops

Global Flip-Flops Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pairs)

Global Flip-Flops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flip-Flops revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flip-Flops revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Flip-Flops sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Pairs)

Key companies Flip-Flops sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Havaianas

Ipanema (Grendene)

REEF

Deckers Brands

Crocs

Monsoon Accessorize

Clarks

FatFace

Roxy/Quiksilver

Tory Burch

Kate Spade

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

Kappa

Rainbow Sandals

Wolverine World Wide (Chaco, Hush Puppies)

Fitflop

Caleres (Vionic, Via Spiga and DR. SCHOLL’S SHOES)

Rocket Dog

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Flip-Flops Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Flip-Flops Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Flip-Flops Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Flip-Flops Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Flip-Flops Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Flip-Flops Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Flip-Flops Industry Value Chain

10.2 Flip-Flops Upstream Market

10.3 Flip-Flops Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Flip-Flops Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Flip-Flops in Global Market

Table 2. Top Flip-Flops Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Flip-Flops Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Flip-Flops Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Flip-Flops Sales by Companies, (Million Pairs), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Flip-Flops Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Flip-Flops Price (2016-2021) & (USD/pair)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Flip-Flops Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Flip-Flops Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flip-Flops Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Flip-Flops Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Flip-Flops Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Flip-Flops Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Flip-Flops Sales (Million Pairs), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Flip-Flops Sales (Million Pairs), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Flip-Flops Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Flip-Flops Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Flip-Flops Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Flip-Flops Sales (Million Pairs), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Flip-Flops Sales (Million Pairs), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Flip-Flops Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Flip-Flops Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Flip-Flops Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Flip-Flops Sales (Million Pairs), 2016-2021 continued…

